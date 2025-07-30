What does recognising Palestinian statehood mean?

UK government to recognise the state of Palestine, unless Israel and Hamas meet conditions to descale conflict

Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference
Keir Starmer said Britain is ready to recognise Palestine at UN meeting in September
(Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer has said the UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September, unless the crisis in Gaza is brought to an end.

He will make the announcement at the United Nations, unless, he said, Israel allows in more aid, stops land annexation in the West Bank, and agrees to a ceasefire and peace talks, and Hamas releases all hostages, disarms, gives up any claim to a governing role in Gaza, and agrees to a ceasefire.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸