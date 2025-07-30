What does recognising Palestinian statehood mean?

Keir Starmer has said the UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September, unless the crisis in Gaza is brought to an end.

He will make the announcement at the United Nations, unless, he said, Israel allows in more aid, stops land annexation in the West Bank, and agrees to a ceasefire and peace talks, and Hamas releases all hostages, disarms, gives up any claim to a governing role in Gaza, and agrees to a ceasefire.

Both Israel and the US have publicly criticised the UK move, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Britain of rewarding "Hamas' monstrous terrorism". But what exactly would British recognition of Palestinian statehood mean for the Palestinian people, and for British diplomacy more broadly?

What is "Palestinian statehood"?

Recognising Palestinian statehood is the formal political acknowledgement of Palestine as a sovereign state, legitimising its right to self-determination as an autonomous country. Right now, this would be a largely symbolic step. More practical considerations, such as defining the borders of an independent Palestine, would come at a later stage – and, it's hoped, as part of an agreed peace process.

Which countries recognise Palestine?

Most UN countries already recognise Palestinian statehood. Of the 193 UN member states, 140 do so, including Russia, China, India, Spain, Ireland and Sweden. Last week, France committed to recognising the Palestinian state by September.

Palestine has not been admitted to the UN as a member state, despite this majority support. That's because the US, Israel's primary ally, has veto rights over any vote, due its status as a permanent member of the UN's Security Council. Palestine does have "permanent non-member observer" status at the UN, however, meaning it can participate in discussions but is not able to vote on resolutions. Some would say this status means "it is de facto recognised as a state already", said The Times.

Why hasn't the UK recognised Palestine before?

Britain is one of Israel's strongest European allies but it has consistently pushed for a two-state solution to successive conflicts between Israel and Palestine, and had hoped to use recognition as a tool to that end. Even after Parliament overwhelmingly voted to recognise Palestine in a "symbolic" vote in 2014, the then Conservative government said it would recognise Palestine as a state "at a time of our choosing" and when it "serves the objective of peace".

Now, though, Starmer has chosen to lay out a path to backing Palestinian statehood in order to throw Britain's diplomatic weight even more strongly behind stopping the crisis in Gaza. His move comes after "heavy domestic pressure", said The Guardian, and follows "France setting the ball rolling last week" and the "tacit green light" Donald Trump gave Starmer at their meeting in Scotland on Monday.

The British PM has waited until his announcement "would have the most impact", his allies claim, and he's still "holding back recognition" to try to push Israel to meet the conditions, said the Financial Times.

What difference would recognition make?

In a practical sense, it makes little difference to Palestinians on the ground, unless Britain also suspends or reduces its military or economic partnership with Israel – something it is unlikely to do. It does, however, mean that Palestine can open formal diplomatic relations with the UK, like any other sovereign state.

The hope is that the UK's promise of recognition will encourage other states to do the same, increasing pressure on Israel to scale back its operations in Gaza and make steps towards a two-state solution. Israel has so far remained steadfast in its rebuttal of the notion, with Netanyahu saying that a Palestinian state would be a "launch pad to annihilate Israel – not to live in peace beside it".