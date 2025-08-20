Where should asylum seekers be housed?
High Court's ruling on Epping hotel leaves government urgently needing new asylum seeker accommodation
A High Court ruling has left the government less than a month to find alternative accommodation for the asylum seekers it was housing in a hotel in Essex.
Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction that stops asylum seekers being placed at The Bell Hotel. The council are pursuing a case against the hotel owners for breaching planning rules, and the judge agreed this urgent interim order was needed because local public interest in the enforcement of planning controls was "of particular importance".
A late intervention from Home Office lawyers was declined by the judge, and there are now concerns that similar cases may be brought by local authorities in other areas.
What did the commentators say?
If other councils do begin bringing cases, it could "throw the government's asylum policy into disarray", said Fiona Parker in The Telegraph. The Home Office is "required to provide accommodation" for asylum seekers "while their claims are being decided". Ministers have confirmed they "would seek to appeal against the injunction".
The government has already "pledged to no longer use hotels by the end of this parliament", said BBC political correspondent Iain Watson. But in the immediate term, it has a "practical rehousing headache" that could "escalate into a political migraine".
The number of asylum seekers in hotels has fallen in recent months, as has the number of hotels being used to house them: currently 210, down from a peak of 402 under the previous Conservative government. But contracts with many of these hotels are "in place until 2029". The Bell Hotel injunction will put pressure on ministers to "find alternative accommodation at a greater pace than envisaged".
For a while now, the government has been considering "extensions" to larger asylum seeker sites like Wethersfield, a former RAF base in Essex, said Jack Fenwick at the BBC. Stopping the use of hotels altogether will "save £1 billion", said Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her recent Spending Review, but doing that purely by extending large sites could "anger local residents and refugee-rights groups" alike.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Facilities like Wethersfield have been described as "quasi-detention" because they are "overcrowded and isolated", with "inadequate" access to legal services and healthcare, said academics Giorgia Doná, Charlotte Sanders and Paolo Novak on The Conversation. Expanding them also "risks replicating the community tensions associated with hotels".
An alternative could be more "community-based housing", which would require "reviving partnerships between the Home Office and regional and local governments". Since 2012, the government has largely relied on private companies to source this kind of accommodation. But this "cut out" local authorities who "have knowledge of the housing stock" and are "better placed to ensure that management of asylum accommodation is mindful" of the "wider community".
The Home Office should begin "consulting more widely locally", as its failure to do so has worsened "community tensions and logistical issues", said Eleanor Langford in The i Paper. Under "renewed pressure", ministers will also look for other ways to "placate the protesters". That could include "ramping up the number and scope" of return agreements, or putting "in motion" some "offshore processing options".
What next?
The government says it is looking at "contingency options" for the asylum seekers at The Bell Hotel but, so far, it has "refused to say what the alternative locations" would be, said ITV News.
There is some feeling among "government sources" that Tory-led Epping Council "made the legal claim for political reasons", said Rob Powell at Sky News. And it's certainly true that "the Tories and Reform" will seize on this "as evidence of a failing approach from Labour". But it's the "practicalities that could flow from this ruling", if other local authorities follow suit, that represent "the bigger danger".
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
