The Tamils stranded on 'secretive' British island in Indian Ocean

Migrants 'unlawfully detained' since 2021 shipwreck on UK-controlled Diego Garcia, site of important US military base

Photo collage of a hand reaching for help, coming up from under water in the middle of the Diego Garcia atoll.
60 Tamil refugees, including at least 16 children, claim to have been 'unlawfully detained' on Diego Garcia since 2021
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
under the radar

A paradise island in the Indian Ocean has become the centre of a complex legal dispute, a battle for control – and a "prison" for stranded migrants.

In 2021, Sri Lankan Tamils fleeing persecution attempted to sail to Canada to claim asylum, when their fishing boat suffered a leak. British navy ships rescued dozens and brought them to Diego Garcia, the largest of the disputed Chagos Islands in the British Indian Ocean Territory (Biot) – long claimed by Mauritius – and site of a secretive military base leased by the UK to the US. The group of 60, including at least 16 children, claim to have been "unlawfully detained" since: the first people to file asylum claims in the Biot.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

