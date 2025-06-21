Will Iranians revolt?

The chasm between Iran's rulers and their subjects is 'as great now as it was when Iranians toppled the Shah'

Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is ailing
(Image credit: Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Hours after launching a devastating wave of air strikes against their country, Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to "rise up" and topple the "evil and oppressive regime" in Tehran.

It is a "tall order" to foment a revolution from abroad, said Mark Almond in the Daily Mail, but the Israeli PM "can smell the air – and Iran reeks of weakness". Its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is ailing. Its nuclear programme has been "knee-capped" by this assault, and its "Axis of Resistance" is in tatters. The result is that, for the first time since the mullahs were swept to power in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, "the collapse of Iran's tyrannical regime is a realistic prospect".



