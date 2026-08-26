The Trump family is poised to own a crypto bank as regulators sound the alarm

World Liberty Financial now has conditional approval to act as a crypto-focused bank, putting the president’s family in unprecedented financial territory

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Eric Trump, the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial, is joined by his brother Donald Trump Jr. and Zach Witkoff on August 13, 2025 in New York City.
The president's eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, celebrate as their premier crypto venture takes a major step toward corporate legitimacy
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Treasury Department regulators have granted World Liberty Financial, the Trump family-linked cryptocurrency enterprise, conditional approval to begin operating as a federally chartered trust bank. The status change provides “new powers and federal credibility” to an enterprise in which the Trump family retains a “substantial financial interest,” said Politico. But the prospect of Trump administration officials clearing a regulatory path for the president’s family businesses has many Democrats and ethics groups warning against corruption on a massive scale.

‘Pretty unprecedented’ arrangement

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  