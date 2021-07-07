if you're happy and you know it
The percentage of 'thriving' Americans has hit a record high, poll finds
A little over a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in the United States, only 46.4 percent of American adults considered themselves to be "thriving," tying a record low since Gallup began publishing its Life Evaluation Index in 2008. Now, in the latest poll, the percentage has reached a record high, shooting up to 59.2 percent.
Respondents who rate their "current life" at a 7 or higher on a 0 to 10 and their "anticipated life in five years" an 8 or higher are considered "thriving" by Gallup's standards. Both categories had fallen throughout the last year, but have since ticked back up, indicating that the U.S.'s generally declining COVID-19 infection rate, mass vaccination effort, and gradual economic reopening have played a role in the increased satisfaction and optimism.
The Gallup poll survey was conducted between June 14-20, 2021 among 4,802 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read the full results here.