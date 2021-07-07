The percentage of 'thriving' Americans has hit a record high, poll finds

A little over a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in the United States, only 46.4 percent of American adults considered themselves to be "thriving," tying a record low since Gallup began publishing its Life Evaluation Index in 2008. Now, in the latest poll, the percentage has reached a record high, shooting up to 59.2 percent.

Pretty incredible. The percentage of Americans who would consider themselves to be "thriving" is at its highest level since they started taking the survey in 2008. https://t.co/P0rmHuEaof HT: @StevenTDennis pic.twitter.com/8uDNT3WTht — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 7, 2021

Respondents who rate their "current life" at a 7 or higher on a 0 to 10 and their "anticipated life in five years" an 8 or higher are considered "thriving" by Gallup's standards. Both categories had fallen throughout the last year, but have since ticked back up, indicating that the U.S.'s generally declining COVID-19 infection rate, mass vaccination effort, and gradual economic reopening have played a role in the increased satisfaction and optimism.

The Gallup poll survey was conducted between June 14-20, 2021 among 4,802 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read the full results here.