Prince Harry has been secretly writing a potentially 'explosive' memoir

Are more royal family bombshells coming soon wherever books are sold?

Prince Harry has been "secretly writing a memoir for nearly a year," which he has sold to Penguin Random House, Page Six reported Monday. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been working with ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer on the book and has an October deadline to get a manuscript in.

Random House confirmed news of the memoir, saying that in it, "Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." The book will cover his "lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day," and he'll "offer an honest and captivating personal portrait," the publisher also said.

Harry said he's writing the book "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," adding that the memoir will delve into the "highs and lows" of his life and allow him to share "what I've learned." He'll be donating the proceeds from the book to charity.

The comes after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March leveling a series of stunning allegations against the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family and alleged there were "concerns" in the family about "how dark" her baby's skin would be. Harry later offered further revelations in an Apple TV+ documentary with Winfrey, in which he opened up about using drugs and alcohol to "mask" his grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

While Page Six says it isn't clear how much royal family drama Harry will talk about in the memoir, the report goes as far as to predict it will be "the most explosive book of the decade." The memoir is set to be published in late 2022.