Prince Harry says he's making sure the queen is 'protected' and has the 'right people' around her

Prince Harry is opening up about his royal reunion with his grandmother, the queen.

Harry chatted on the Today show after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently visited Queen Elizabeth II for the first time since leaving the U.K in 2020.

"It was great," Harry said. "It was just so nice to see her."

The Duke of Sussex said he, Meghan, and the queen had tea, and it was "really nice to catch up." He also said he's "making sure that she's protected and [has] the right people around her," adding that he and his grandmother "talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else."

Harry and Meghan paid a surprise visit to the queen at Windsor Castle last week on their way to the Netherlands, their first joint visit to the U.K. since they stepped back from the royal family two years ago. It was also their first joint visit since their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. They leveled bombshell allegations against the royal family in the interview, including regarding alleged concerns about "how dark" Meghan's baby's skin would be. Harry was last in the U.K. for a statue unveiling in 2021, and he also attended Prince Philip's funeral.

On the Today show, Harry said that "home for me now is, for the time being, in the States." He and Meghan moved to California after leaving the U.K., and Harry said they have been "welcomed with open arms" and have a "great community" there. But he also said he's "trying to make it possible" for his kids to come to the U.K. and see the queen. His lawyers have said he currently feels unsafe bringing them there due to his current security arrangements.

The Today interview closed with Harry reflecting on his late mother, Princess Diana, saying he feels "her presence in almost everything that I do now."