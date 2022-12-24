Should Puerto Rico be granted statehood?

The political status of Puerto Rico has been a contentious topic since the island became an unincorporated territory of the United States in 1901. Under its current status, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. While over 3 million Puerto Ricans are born U.S. citizens, those who reside on the island cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections. The island only has one representative in Congress, Republican Jenniffer González-Colón, a resident commissioner who can't vote. The debate about political status divides the island's residents and other diasporic Puerto Ricans. Their three-party government system is divided into supporters of total independence, advocates for statehood, and those who wish to remain a U.S. territory.

There have been 145 bills attempting to address the island's political status debated in the U.S. Congress, according to Charles Venator-Santiago, director of the University of Connecticut's Puerto Rican Studies Initiative. While several measures managed to pass the House, none have ever moved through the Senate and become law. Recently, the House advanced a bipartisan bill known as the Puerto Rico Status Act, under which island residents would decide whether Puerto Rico should become a U.S. state, an independent country, or an independent country aligned with the U.S. All but 16 GOP representatives voted against the bill. Next, it will move to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle. Should Puerto Rico be granted the opportunity to become the nation's 51st state?

Granting statehood is the only democratic option

A majority of Puerto Ricans voted "yes" to statehood in 2020, recalled Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) and Del. Jennifer Gonzalez Colon (R-Puerto Rico) in a 2021 op-ed for The Hill. This is the most "simple and compelling" reason for granting statehood, argued the lawmakers, both of whom collaborated on the Puerto Rico Status Act. "Delaying admittance of Puerto Rico as a state to our union would be a direct contradiction of our nation's democratic values."