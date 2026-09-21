Magazine crossword: 1534

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 19 September 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1532

ACROSS: 1 Charisma 6 Pretty 9 Obtain 10 Salt away 11 Dreamland 12 Pound 14 Fantasy 15 Repress 17 Felines 19 Despite 22 Cameo 24 Aunt Sally 26 Tactless 27 Italic 28 Demand 29 Rendered

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DOWN: 2 Hibernate 3 Readapt 4 Sunglasses 5 Absent 6 Pelf 7 Enamour 8 Train 13 Pedestrian 16 Satellite 18 Iced tea 20 Placate 21 Bursar 23 Agate 25 Lead

Clue of the week: Henry Tudor raised housing tax (4)

Solution: DUTY

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