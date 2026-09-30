Magazine crossword: 1535
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 26 September 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1533
ACROSS: 1 Chartreuse 6 Stow 10 Plain 11 Ring a bell 12 Beetroot 13 Shake 15 Nitrate 17 Attaché 19 Epstein 21 Anoints 22 Sutra 24 Acid rain 27 Obstinate 28 Abash 29 Ease 30 Candescent
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DOWN: 1 Cope 2 Amarettos 3 Tenet 4 Earlobe 5 Sinatra 7 Theta 8 Wildebeest 9 Falsetto 14 Underscore 16 Ave Maria 18 Candidate 20 Niagara 21 Aniseed 23 Tasks 25 Reads 26 Shut
Clue of the week: Some barristers examine brief (5)
Solution: TERSE (hidden clue)
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