Magazine crossword: 1541
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 7 November 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1539
ACROSS: 1 Parapet 5 Support 9 Local 10 Narrative 11 Grenadine 12 Outdo 13 Cutlass 15 Topical 17 Corsair 19 Marconi 21 Apart 23 Periscope 25 Porcelain 26 Agama 27 Recital 28 Compete
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DOWN: 1 Pelagic 2 Rochester 3 Polka 4 Tinnies 5 Serpent 6 Pea-souper 7 Odist 8 Trefoil 14 Apartment 16 Chocolate 17 Clapper 18 Raphael 19 Moronic 20 Iterate 22 Auric 24 Shawm
Clue of the week: Right to steal (11)
Solution: APPROPRIATE (two meanings)
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