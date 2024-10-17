Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
Issue - October 25, 2024
CROSSWORD - OCTOBER 25, 2024
SUDOKU - OCTOBER 25, 2024
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Trump blames migrants for the housing crisis. Experts aren't so sure.
Talking Points Migrants need housing. They also build it.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What is Kamala Harris' policy on climate change?
The Explainer How the vice president would tackle one of humanity's biggest challenges if elected
By David Faris Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Goat runner
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 28 September - 4 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 11, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 11, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 11, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 11, 2024
By The Week US Published