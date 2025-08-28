Magazine printables - September 5 / September 12, 2025
Issue - September 5 / September 12, 2025
CROSSWORD - SEPTEMBER 5 / SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
SUDOKU - SEPTEMBER 5 / SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Why is Trump suddenly interested in his enemies' mortgages?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As the president continues targeting adversaries, he's turned to a surprising ally to provide ammunition for an emerging line of attack
-
'A symbol of the faceless corporate desire'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Say farewell to summer at these underrated US lakes
The Week Recommends Have one last blast
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 – 22 August
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - August 29, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 29, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 29, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 29, 2025
-
The Week contest: Dead dial-up
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 9 – 15 August
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - August 22, 2025
Feature Issue - August 22, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 22, 2025
Feature Issue - August 22, 2025
-
The Week contest: Adult pacifier
Puzzles and Quizzes