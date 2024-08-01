Magazine solutions - August 9, 2024
Issue - August 9, 2024
CROSSWORD - AUGUST 9, 2024
SUDOKU - AUGUST 9, 2024
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine printables - August 9, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 9, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Could the gender divide decide the US presidential election?
Today's Big Question Women move to the left, men to the right
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Study links high cholesterol to dementia
Speed Read It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Magazine printables - August 9, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 9, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 20 - 26 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - August 2, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 2, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - August 2, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 2, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Tattoo prediction
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 - 19 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published