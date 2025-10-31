Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A monstrous parade, a hungry tortoise, and more
-
The Week Unwrapped: Should we be eating less fat – or more?
Podcast Plus who will benefit from the surprise Dutch election result? And how can art improve our health?
-
AI models may be developing a ‘survival drive’
Under the radar Chatbots are refusing to shut down
-
Magazine solutions - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
Magazine printables - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
The Week contest: Mattress malfunction
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
The Week contest: Shutdown spirits
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 11 – 17 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?