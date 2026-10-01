The Week contest: Cringe clubbing

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A DJ playing music in a nightclub as people dance under the neon lights.
(Image credit: Simple Images / Getty Images)

This week’s question: A Manhattan nightclub is letting patrons skip the line if they turn up accompanied by a parent, and is holding weekly dance parties at 5pm for “people who want to go to bed early.” In seven or fewer words, come up with a headline for a tabloid article expressing outrage at how un-hip big-city nightlife has become.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cringe clubbing” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 16 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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