The Week contest: E-bike jousting

This week’s question: E-bike rental company Lime has asked British riders to please not use its bicycles for jousting, after two armor-clad, lance-wielding men rode Lime bikes into knightly combat before a crowd of hundreds in a London park. In seven words or fewer, come up with the title of a prize that might be awarded at an e-bike jousting tournament.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “E-bike jousting” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 13 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Extra-long walk

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The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.