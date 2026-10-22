The Week contest: Extra-long walk

This week’s question: British army veteran Karl Bushby is nearing the end of his record-breaking 36,000-mile, 28-year walk across four continents—a trek that was slowed by, among other things, being mistaken for a spy in Russia and falling down a cliff in Alaska. If Hollywood were to make a movie about Bushby’s epic hike, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Extra-long walk” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.



Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Smile protest

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors