The Week contest: Smile protest

This week’s question: A school official in Michigan claims she was fired because she didn’t smile enough, despite completing all the mandated steps in a personalized “warmth-improvement plan.” In seven or fewer words, come up with a message for a protest sign defending the right to not be constantly cheerful.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Smile protest” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 30 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tarantula personals

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The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.