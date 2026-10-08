The Week contest: Tarantula personals

This week’s question: A Colorado woman used Reddit to find a prospective mate for Asmodeus, her elderly pet tarantula, to save him from dying a virgin. In seven words or fewer, come up with a rated-PG message that a spider seeking love might post on a dating site.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Tarantula personals” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 23 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Oct. 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Cringe clubbing