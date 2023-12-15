This week’s question: A Rainier, Washington, city council candidate who thought it was “kind of narcissistic” to vote for himself wound up losing the election by a single vote. In seven or fewer words, come up with a campaign slogan this self-effacing office-seeker could use to mount a political comeback.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “One vote” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 29/Jan. 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.