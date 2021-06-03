Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth during visit to UK

It's going to be a busy June for President Biden, with Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday that while he is in the United Kingdom for the G7 summit, he'll also visit with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the G7 will be Biden's first in-person foreign engagement since taking office. The event will take place June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, with Biden and other world leaders expected to discuss ways to end the pandemic and climate change. Afterwards, Biden will go to Brussels for a NATO summit and then travel to Switzerland for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden will be the 13th U.S. president Queen Elizabeth has met during her reign, The Guardian reports — the first was Harry Truman, with Lyndon B. Johnson the only one she never had a chance to meet.