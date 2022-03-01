Queen Elizabeth resumes virtual engagements after getting COVID-19

More than a week after she tested positive for COVID-19, Queen Elizabeth's virtual engagements are back on.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday confirmed the queen is holding virtual engagements again, and photos shared on social media showed her speaking via video with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Feb. 20 that the queen tested positive for COVID-19, which came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, both also tested positive. At the time, the queen's symptoms were described as mild. But that week, she unexpectedly canceled her virtual engagements twice, raising concerns about her health. Buckingham Palace said she would continue "light duties" and that she had "mild cold-like symptoms." The queen is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

She's now able to hold her virtual engagements again, and the Daily Mail also reports that the queen spent time at Frogmore with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children. The Daily Mail's report also said that the queen is "said to be making a 'good recovery'" and that she only canceled her virtual engagements last week "due to sounding rather hoarse."