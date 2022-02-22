Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild cold-like symptoms' from COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her virtual engagements, as she is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced the queen, 95, has "decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today" because she is "still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms."

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday the queen had tested positive for COVID-19, which came after her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, both also tested positive. She was said to be experiencing mild symptoms at the time and planned to continue "light duties."

The queen, who has been on the throne for 70 years, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received her first dose in January 2021. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were also fully vaccinated.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the queen still plans to "continue with light duties" as she recovers, but "further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also battled a case of COVID-19 in 2020, on Sunday wished the queen a "swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."