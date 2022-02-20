Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

According to The Guardian, she is reportedly experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to be able to continue performing "light duties" during the coming week.

The queen may have contracted the virus from her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, who tested positive for the second time earlier this month and has been in recent contact with the queen. Charles' wife, Duchess Camilla, tested positive for COVID last week.

The queen is fully vaccinated, according to BBC. It was announced on Jan. 9, 2021 that she had received her first shot.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne. Public celebrations of the queen's Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June.

She is currently the fourth-longest-reigning monarch in world history, behind Louis XIV of France, Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, and Johann II of Liechtenstein. She will surpass Johann in less than three months.