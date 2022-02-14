Prince Charles' wife Camilla also has COVID-19

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have now both tested positive for COVID-19.

Clarence House confirmed Monday that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating. "We continue to follow government guidelines," the statement said.

The news came after Charles last week tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time after he previously had a case in March 2020. As a result, Charles canceled a planned statue unveiling in Winchester. Prior to testing positive, both Charles and Camilla attended an event for the British Asian Trust at the British Museum in London. According to The Associated Press, Camilla continued her public engagements while testing for COVID-19 daily after Charles' positive test last week. They are both vaccinated.

Charles' positive diagnosis quickly raised concerns for Queen Elizabeth II, especially after it was reported that she had met with Charles two days before he tested positive. Buckingham Palace didn't say whether the queen had tested positive, but ABC News reported that she was being monitored, and The Sun reported she was expected to be back to work this week.