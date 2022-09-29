Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age,' death certificate says

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate has been revealed.

Three weeks after her passing, the National Records of Scotland on Thursday released an extract of the queen's death certificate, which lists her official cause of death as being "old age."

No other information about the queen's health was provided, but it also lists her time of death as being 3:10 p.m., while the place of death is listed as Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland. Princess Anne, the queen's daughter, signed the death certificate.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, making her Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Just hours before her death, Buckingham Palace said doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health" and would keep her under medical supervision.

The queen was buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Philip, her late husband who died in April 2021. The Mail on Sunday reported two of the queen's beloved corgis "were by the side of Her Majesty in her final hours."

Last October, almost a year before she died, the queen "politely but firmly" turned down an award called "Oldie of the Year," with the then 95-year-old's secretary saying, "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."