Netflix's Cleopatra controversy, explained

Who knew that Cleopatra could still inspire fierce debates two millennia after her death? Netflix has come under criticism from the Egyptian government for casting a Black actress, Adele James, to play the ancient monarch in its new docudrama series African Queens.

That casting is inaccurate, Egyptian officials said after the trailer was released, according to The New York Times. "Statues of Queen Cleopatra confirm that she had Hellenistic (Greek) features, distinguished by light skin, a drawn-out nose and thin lips," Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities tweeted in April. But the backlash has produced a backlash. "It is more likely that Cleopatra looked like our actor than Elizabeth Taylor ever did," director Tina Gharavi wrote at Variety. How did a new Netflix show become embroiled in racial controversy?

What is Netflix's African Queens about?

The two-season series is produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Quartz reports, and covers the reigns of both Cleopatra and Queen Njinga, who ruled over portions of present-day Angola during the 1600s. The point, like last year's movie The Woman King, is to "highlight the lost stories of African female warriors and rulers." "We need to have more information and more content around Black queens that have lived," Smith said at the show's London premiere. "There is just not a lot of accessible content around these stories."

What has been the response?

It has occasionally gotten ugly. After the show's trailer was released on YouTube, the Times reports, "Netflix was forced to disable comments as they turned into a hostile, and occasionally racist, pile on." Then the Egyptian government weighed in, asserting that Cleopatra simply wasn't Black. One minister called the series a "falsification of Egyptian history," NBC News reports. CBS News adds: "Some Egyptians complained that the feature was appropriating their culture and rewriting their history." And the conversation spilled out into international arenas, with segments on The Daily Show and Piers Morgan's Talk TV show in the United Kingdom.

How did the filmmakers respond?

They pushed back. Deadline reports that Jane Root, the show's executive producer, put out a statement noting that Cleopatra's race is still a debate among scholars. "We decided to depict Cleopatra of mixed heritage to reflect these theories and the multicultural nature of ancient Egypt," she said. "Race in her times was a long way from what it is now." Gharavi, meanwhile pointed out that actresses like Monica Bellucci, Angelina Jolie, and Gal Gadot had either been cast or considered to play Cleopatra in previous productions of her story. "Why shouldn't Cleopatra be a melanated sister?" she wrote. "And why do some people need Cleopatra to be white?"