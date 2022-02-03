Republican National Committee to vote on censuring Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger

The Republican National Committee will consider a resolution on Friday to censure two of the party's most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Cheney and Kinzinger are also the only Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. RNC member and resolution co-sponsor Harmeet Dhillon told CBS News the resolution was passed by committee on Thursday afternoon, and the full vote will take place during Friday's RNC meeting in Salt Lake City.

"I think it's important for members of the Republican Party to support one another and [Cheney and Kinzinger] made it clear over the past year that it's more important for them to attack the former president than it is to support the principles of the Republican Party," resolution co-sponsor John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, told CBS News.

An earlier version of the resolution called for House Republicans to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the party's conference, CBS News reports, but was changed to censure after more RNC members gave their input. Bill Palatucci, an RNC member from New Jersey, told CBS News the resolution is "distracting and counterproductive for our effort to win in November. I'm glad that it was revised several times and watered down to just censure."

Kinzinger, who announced last year that he will not seek re-election in November, stated on Thursday that he has "no regrets about my decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution." Cheney said she is "a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what."