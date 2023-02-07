McCarthy asks GOP House members to behave during State of the Union

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has asked members of his party to remember that during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, the "mics are hot" and the "cameras are on," so they need to be on their best behavior, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

During the GOP's closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday morning, McCarthy also reminded lawmakers that if they have their cell phones out, photographers can zoom in and see what's on the screen. McCarthy's warnings were repeated by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House GOP conference chair, CNN reports.

McCarthy has shared with people close to him he doesn't plan on bringing any attention to himself as President Biden makes his address, and on Monday told reporters he "won't tear up a speech. I won't play games. I'm very respectful. I think it's an important night."

It's unclear if lawmakers like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who yelled at Biden during last year's State of the Union, will follow his lead. Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) told Politico that McCarthy is "an adult. I think you'll get more reaction from the conference than the speaker himself."