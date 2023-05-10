How conservatives have moved to undermine federal authority

One of the historic tenants of the Republican Party is a propensity for small government, which has more or less been a base ideology for the GOP since its founding. Arthur C. Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute, writes for National Review that "learning exactly what to take away must become conservatism's great project," and adds that "the art of limited government is to define what must be removed from the modern welfare state."

Many argue that stances such as anti-abortion laws, bans on gender-affirming care, and restrictions on polling places prove that Republicans are no fans of small government, and that their claims of being against federal overreach are purely hypocritical. Still, conservatives have made efforts in the past to limit the role government agencies play in the United States.

Attacks against the FBI

In recent months, many Republicans have spoken out against what they consider to be overreach by federal law enforcement groups — particularly the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Republican-led House of Representatives has even formed a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which will have "open-ended jurisdiction to...examine how any agency of the federal government has collected, analyzed, and used information about Americans," The New York Times reports.

The committee is reportedly modeled after the Church Committee, a 1970s Senate body that examined the FBI, CIA, and IRS.

However, this committee has been unable to accomplish much so far, and has a miniscule budget of just $2 million per year, according to Rolling Stone, though there is a provision to allow additional funds. Republicans even conceded the panel "was unlikely to break new evidentiary ground in its first session," The New York Times reports, a sentiment that has so far held true. However, committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has claimed that new revelations about government overreach are on the horizon.

Fisheries case

One ongoing effort to weaken federal power is a case that will be heard by the Supreme Court next term involving an unlikely defendant: fishermen. The case, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, challenges a law that controls federal regulations of maritime fishing. While there is a federal requirement that government observers be onboard larger fishing vessels, the fisheries may also be required to pay this observer's salary themselves, which Loper Bright argues the federal government does not have a legal right to do.