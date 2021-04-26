History lessons
Rick Santorum lambasted over comments seemingly erasing Native Americans from history

12:36 p.m.

Rick Santorum's critics did not take kindly to comments the former Pennsylvania senator made while speaking at a Young America's Foundation event last week.

During his talk, Santorum offered his views on the founding of America, which he ties to the Judeo-Christian principles of persecuted Europeans who crossed the Atlantic and "created a blank slate ... birthed a nation from nothing. I mean there was nothing here." After Media Matters' Jason Campbell posted the clip on Twitter, critics decried Santorum's remarks as not only historically inaccurate, but also as an example of white supremacy and the erasure of Native American history and culture.

The Republican did appear to catch himself and acknowledged that Native Americans had lived on the continent before European settlers made their way over, but he added that "candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." That clarification may have actually angered people even more, since it was seen as blatantly ignoring the role of destructive U.S. policies, including the forcible removal of indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands, played in the loss of culture and language. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
The U.S. will soon send its unused AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines around the world

2:02 p.m.

The United States will soon begin sharing the entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford that it's sitting on, the White House told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has not been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the country doesn't need the supply at this point, anyway, given "the strong portfolio of vaccines" already available in the country. That includes the shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Biden administration had previously shared about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with neighboring Canada and Mexico, but the latest announcement answers calls to expand the strategy further. Per AP, 10 million doses of the vaccine have been produced and are awaiting FDA quality inspection before they can ship out, while 50 million more are in various stages of production and should be good to go by May or June. Read more at The Associated Press. The Week Staff

2021 Oscars
ABC executive is glad 'everybody was talking about' the Oscars' controversial ending

1:53 p.m.
Joaquin Phoenix
Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The ending of Sunday's Oscars may have been the worst that viewers have ever heard of. But, one ABC executive might respond, you have heard of it.

The 93rd Academy Awards concluded with one of the show's most shocking endings of all time after producers surprisingly gave out the award for Best Actor, not Best Picture, last. Seemingly, the hope was to end with Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning that trophy. But instead, Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins in a major upset, and Hopkins wasn't even there to deliver a speech. This made for a bizarrely anticlimactic conclusion, and the decision to reshuffle the awards based on the assumption that Boseman would win drew criticism, especially since this awkward finale somewhat overshadowed Nomadland's historic Best Picture win.

On Monday morning, ABC executive Rob Mills defended the decision in an interview with Variety while celebrating the fact that, well, it at least people are discussing it.

"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills said. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it."

Mills also said that the order in which the awards were given out was tweaked to create a sense of unpredictability.

"I think some people thought maybe they missed some awards," Mills told Variety. "'Why is best picture early?' or, ''What's happening, this is crazy,' almost like, 'How can this possibly happen? Best picture has to end it!' Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy."

Yes, one might think questions like "what's happening" and "how can this possibly happen" aren't feelings you'd want confused viewers to have at the conclusion of a three-hour awards show. But one thing's for sure: for better or for worse, this is one Oscars ending that, like the infamous La La Land flub before it, won't be soon forgotten. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Chinese state media reportedly ordered not to report on Chloé Zhao's Oscar wins

1:15 p.m.
Chloe Zhao.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Chinese government is not celebrating Chloé Zhao's historic Oscar victories, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Zhao, who was born and raised in China before moving to the United States in high school, on Sunday night became the first woman of color (and only the second woman ever) to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for her film Nomadland, which also notched best picture. But most state-controlled media organizations in her country of birth did not spread the news, with two state media journalists telling The Wall Street Journal that they had received orders from Beijing's propaganda ministry not to report on Zhao's awards. Congratulatory messages directed at Zhao on Chinese social media sites were also reportedly taken down.

The clampdown isn't entirely surprising. As the Journal notes, when Zhao first began racking up accolades for Nomadland earlier this year, a 2013 interview in which Zhao referred to China as a place "where there are lies everywhere" resurfaced, sparking a backlash to the initial excitement.

The Global Times published the sole Chinese state-media acknowledgement of Zhao's big night. It was packaged in an English-language editorial calling on the director to become "more mature" and "avoid being a friction point." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Unvaccinated Americans are snubbing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

10:53 a.m.

Unvaccinated Americans are not keen on receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, even after a temporary pause on its use was lifted last week, a Washington Post/ABC News poll found.

Only 22 percent of people in the demographic are willing to get the vaccine, which has been linked to very rare but serious cases of blood clots.

While that number can likely be partially chalked up to folks who are not willing to get vaccinated at all, a significantly higher number of unvaccinated Americans consider the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be safe.

The good news for the United States is that the country has more than enough supply of the other two approved vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Still, the hesitancy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have ramifications — it's easier to store than its fellow vaccines, so it could come in handy for hard-to-reach populations, the Post notes, and it only requires a single-shot, which could help buck the trend of some people not going to get their second Pfizer or Moderna dose.

Those attributes also mean Johnson & Johnson is theoretically a crucial weapon in vaccinating much of the world, so it's worth keeping an eye on whether that hesitancy extends beyond the U.S.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted among 1,007 adults in the U.S. between April 18-21. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

iran negotiations
Edit

Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

10:18 a.m.
Mohammad Javad Zarif.
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history projecting documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports.

"I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions.

The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Per the Times, Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest.

Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Quotables
Is Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

8:33 a.m.

President Biden hits the traditionally symbolic first-100-days mark of his presidency this week, and "it has dawned on Republicans that the man their standard-bearer once mocked as 'Sleepy Joe' is a formidable adversary," Jonathan Chait writes in New York on Monday. "And the quality that has made him so effective up to this point is, well, his sleepiness." Before Biden's immediate predecessor, the last handful of presidents were "nice," but Biden is "also tedious," Chait argues:

He is relentlessly enacting an ambitious domestic agenda — signing legislation that could cut child poverty by more than half, expanding ObamaCare, and injecting the economy with a stimulus more than twice the size of what [President Barack] Obama's Congress passed in 2009 — while arousing hardly any controversy. There's nothing in Biden's vanilla-ice-cream bromides for his critics to hook on to. Republicans can't stop Biden because he is boring them to death. [Jonathan Chait, New York]

All signs point to this being a deliberate strategy, borne of wisdom or expediency, and it's "a fascinating counterpoint to a career spent trying desperately to be interesting," Chait adds. "Biden used to overshare, with frequently disastrous results that led him to accurately self-diagnose as a 'gaffe machine,'" but now "the tedium is the message."

Biden's new persona has been very effective at promoting progressive ideas in a way that strikes centrist voters as pretty anodyne, Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher tells the Los Angeles Times. "You cannot underestimate how comfortable Uncle Joe is for a lot of people. They give an old, white guy the benefit of the doubt."

Certainly, "lowering the temperature of Washington's political debates" has helped Biden's agenda, David Lauter writes at the Times. "But it could create a problem down the road, depriving Biden of the fervent support that can sustain a president in bad times." If his sleepiness does end up leaving Democratic allies cold, Biden will still have hot Oval Office chocolate chip cookies for potential allies in Congress. Peter Weber

2021 Oscars
Edit

Anthony Hopkins, who was asleep when he won an Oscar, belatedly accepts it from Wales

8:30 a.m.

Looking for more closure after the Oscars' shockingly anticlimactic ending? You'll need to head over to Anthony Hopkins' Instagram page.

The actor posted a video from Wales early on Monday to accept his Best Actor Oscar after not being there to do so during the Academy Awards' jaw-dropping conclusion. Hopkins become the oldest actor to ever win an Oscar.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award," Hopkins said in the video. "I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you."

Hopkins isn't just being humble there, as most awards prognosticators didn't anticipate this, either. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, so much so that the Oscars' producers took the unusual step of placing this award at the end of the broadcast after Best Picture was already presented. It seemed likely they were hoping to end the Oscars with an emotional tribute to Boseman, assuming he would win.

Instead, not only did Boseman lose, but the final award went to someone who wasn't even there to accept it, which was one heck of a deflating way for Hollywood's biggest night to conclude. Hopkins' agent confirmed to People he was asleep in Wales when he won the award, and he had to be woken up at 4:00 a.m. to be told about it. Hopkins' representatives had "pleaded for him" to be allowed to join the Oscars from Zoom because he didn't want to travel to participate in it in-person amid the pandemic, IndieWire reports. But producers had decided that no nominee would be permitted to Zoom into the Oscars, and, well, here we are.

Hopkins in his Instagram video paid tribute to Boseman, noting he "was taken from us far too early." Well, that might have been a nicer note to go out on during the actual Oscars, right? Brendan Morrow

