Corgis, charities and crocodiles: the royal family's mixed history with animals

The house of Windsor has been criticised for shooting wildlife as well as working to protect it

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis
Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of corgis
(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)
An animal rights group has accused the Prince and Princess of Wales of being "staggeringly out of touch" for breeding their family cocker spaniel.

Animal shelters are "overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home", said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and nobody should be "churning out a litter" during an animal homelessness crisis.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden 

