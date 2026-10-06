Why is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suing the police?

The former prince is challenging search warrants behind his arrest – but will be prohibited from using his royal stipend to fund it

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Photo collage illustration of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, newspaper headlines and scenes of police at his residence after his arrest
This is the first time a member of the royal family has challenged the lawfulness of criminal actions against them since Charles I in 1649
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal action against Thames Valley Police over search warrants issued for raids on his homes at the Sandringham Estate and Royal Lodge, Windsor, in February. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, before being released without charge. The investigation remains ongoing, and Mountbatten-Windsor denies all wrongdoing.

An initial judicial hearing will take place in private on Thursday, though it is not known whether the former prince will attend.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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