Anti-war protests break out across Russia despite attempts to stifle them

Demonstrations broke out across Russia on Thursday evening as citizens protested President Vladmir Putin's ongoing attack on Ukraine. Police, apparently anticipating the unrest, "moved swiftly to stifle any dissent at home," The Daily Beast reports, including preemptively arresting known activists before they even reached the protests.

Seeing messages across Russia on people being detained even before they reach squares and so on. In Moscow known protest figures are arrested leaving their apartments. — Anton Barbashin (@ABarbashin) February 24, 2022

In St. Petersburg, protesters marched against the war, risking arrest:

Putin’s hometown protesting his war against Ukraine. https://t.co/DispolGMSZ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

In Moscow, protesters chanted "no war" even as police scrambled to close Pushkin Square:

Pushkin square is closed, but people are gathering anyway. #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/f03diOZ9nK — Anna (@iamanch) February 24, 2022

Scattered groups of protesters. Several hundred now. Police snatch out those chanting “No to war” pic.twitter.com/02foxCYHj6 — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) February 24, 2022

Unfurls banner "No to war in Ukraine", immediately arrested. Have seen several arrests and protest hasn't even started pic.twitter.com/kyWceFf6m9 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Anti-war protests even stretched to Siberia, where protesters marched on the streets of Novosibirsk.

Protesters around the world also united against war in Ukraine, with demonstrations in London, Paris, and Washington, D.C.