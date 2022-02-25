BBC Ukraine reporter emotionally describes her Kyiv home as network shows its bombed remains on air

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Friday that "no strikes are being conducted on civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine, even as Russian forces were seen entering Kyiv following early morning missile strikes. Ukraine says it has proof Russian airstrikes hit a kindergarten and an orphanage, and news organizations have broadcast ample footage of a large apartment complex in Kyiv that was partly destroyed by a Russian rocket.

BBC World News anchor Karin Giannone was showing the bombed apartment complex Friday morning when she learned that it was the home of her guest, BBC Ukraine journalist Olga Malchevska. "When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 a.m. London time I would find out that my home is bombed," Malchevska said. "That footage that everybody saw is literally my home." As she described her apartment building, she was audibly emotional.

Russia says "that civilian objects are not a target from them," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Friday. "This is a lie."