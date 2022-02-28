Green Day cancel Moscow concert over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Green Day won't be coming to Moscow for a concert this summer in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The rock band announced on Instagram that a show scheduled to take place on May 29 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow has been canceled, less than a week after Russia launched an attack against Ukraine.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," the band said. "We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

The move comes after Russian rapper Oxxxymiron announced he would cancel numerous concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg due to the invasion, which has been widely condemned by world leaders. The six shows were sold out, according to Pitchfork.

"I know that most people in Russia are against this war, and I am confident that the more people would talk about their real attitude to it, the faster we can stop this horror," Oxxxymiron said. "I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine — when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying."

The Eurovision Song Contest also announced last week Russia would be banned from participating in 2022 due to the invasion, as allowing the country to do so "would bring the competition into disrepute."