Ukrainian military intelligence says Russian general killed while fighting near Kharkiv

A Russian general was killed during fighting outside of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said on Monday.

The general was identified as 45-year-old Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov. The intelligence agency said Gerasimov previously fought in Syria and Chechnya and was part of the operation to annex Crimea in 2014. Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine, and Russian forces have been fighting in the area since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

The Associated Press said it was unable to independently confirm Gerasimov's death, and Russia has not commented on the matter.

If Gerasimov's death is confirmed, he will be the second Russian general to have died in Ukraine in the last week; Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, was killed on Feb. 28 during fighting near Mariupol.