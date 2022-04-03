'Ginni Thomas' calls herself 'the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court' in new SNL cold open

Saturday Night Live began its latest episode with another Fox News parody, this time featuring Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy (Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Mikey Day) interviewing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson) and his wife, Ginni Thomas (Kate McKinnon).

In Nov. 2020, Ginni Thomas exchanged several text messages with Mark Meadows, who was serving as chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, in which the two discussed Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the election. Critics have said that, in light of his wife's activities, Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any cases involving Jan. 6 or the 2020 election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has rejected the idea.

"I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously. All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo, and then we release the Kraken," McKinnon-as-Ginni said.

Thompson-as-Clarence, on the other hand, was less forthcoming. His response to every one of the hosts' questions consisted of a hearty belly laugh followed by a noncommittal response like "That's what they say" or "I guess we'll see" or "Anything's possible."

After the interview, 'Fox & Friends' cut to a quick preview of The Five, in which co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) greeted her "only fans" — or, perhaps, her "OnlyFans" — and quickly launched into an explanation of Disney's "exciting new project: turning your kindergartener gay!" She then warned of a future in which Disney World was "packed with Twinkerbells, Cinderfellas, and that gay Mr. Toad!" before shotgunning a beer.

The cold open concluded with an appearance by former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), who called for removing the "p" from the end of the word "coup."