Give a dog a clone: A startup wants to engineer military canines

The process could be helpful or harmful

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Dobermann dogs, a DNA helix, chromosomes and military cammo
The company is working with the American Humane Society to assuage ethical concerns
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

A biotechnology firm, Warhound, wants to clone and genetically modify military dogs to be used for tasks like bomb detection, searches and policing. The company is working to ensure the process is humane, though some experts are concerned.

Copy and pasting dog DNA

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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