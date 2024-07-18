How close are we to finding a cure for ageing?

Tests on mice show treated animals live 25% longer and the breakthrough could be used for humans

Middle-aged lab mice enjoyed an increased lifespan of nearly 25% in the study
Scientists said they have invented a new drug that raises the "tantalising" prospect of increasing human lifespan by up to 25%.

The breakthrough is particularly arresting as it speaks to the quest for a longer life which is "woven through human history", said the BBC. But how close are we to finding a cure for ageing – and do we necessarily even want to?

