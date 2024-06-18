Royal Ascot 2024: have racehorses reached peak speed?

Some scientists believe thoroughbred horses have hit their speed limit but others say there is still 'horsepower in the genetic tank'

Mystik Dan wins the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville
Mystik Dan (far side) wins the 150th running of the prestigious Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville
(Image credit: Justin Casterline / Getty Images)
As Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Mystik Dan thundered towards a three-horse photo finish at the 2024 Kentucky Derby last month, no one could say for sure which horse would win. But it was almost certain that none of the horses would cross the finish line in under two minutes. 

In the end, Mystik Dan won America's most famous horse race by just a nose in a time of two minutes 3.34 seconds. It wasn't quite quick enough to break the record set by the legendary Secretariat, who, in 1973, won the race in one minute 59.4 seconds. Only one other horse has ever crossed the Kentucky Derby finish line in under two minutes: Monarchos won the 2001 race in one minute 59.97 seconds. 

Sports Horse Racing Royal Ascot Kentucky Derby
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

