Tall Tales: zookeepers in China dress dogs up to look like pandas

Two dogs dyed black and white to look like pandas playing on the grass
Pandering to visitors

Zookeepers in China have admitted they dressed up a number of dogs as pandas because they didn't have any of the bears to put on display. The stand-in chow chow dogs, whose fur was dyed to more closely resemble pandas' black and white markings, were unveiled on 1 May at Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province. The "obvious bamboo-zlement" didn't put off visitors, with the dogs "attracting throngs of people", said the New York Post

Tall Tales Odd News China
Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.

