Tall Tales: zookeepers in China dress dogs up to look like pandas
The Week's round-up of the latest odd news
Pandering to visitors
Zookeepers in China have admitted they dressed up a number of dogs as pandas because they didn't have any of the bears to put on display. The stand-in chow chow dogs, whose fur was dyed to more closely resemble pandas' black and white markings, were unveiled on 1 May at Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province. The "obvious bamboo-zlement" didn't put off visitors, with the dogs "attracting throngs of people", said the New York Post.
Never smile…
Thames Valley Police received an alarming report that a crocodile was swimming through floodwaters near the Buckinghamshire village of Cholesbury last week, said The Telegraph. Officers were quickly able to apprehend the croc, which turned out to be nothing more than a plastic toy. One policeman was pictured with the croc's head tucked under his arm in a Facebook post that reassured locals the 'creature' was safely stowed at the police station.
Prat falls
Insults like "nitwit", "plonker" and "scallywag" could be at risk of dying out in Britain, according to a new poll. Of the 2,000 people under the age of 28 surveyed by research agency Perspectus Global, 62% were flummoxed by the East Anglian term "lummox", meaning a clumsy or silly person, said Sky News. "Blighter" was unknown by 54% and "ninny" by 51%. "Prat" was also a new insult to one in four people asked, and "toe rag" to more than one in three.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
The Idea of You review: 'impossible escapism' starring Anne Hathaway
The Week Recommends Steamy romcom about a 40-year-old who falls for a boy band singer
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: May 11, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: May 11, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why the Moon is getting a new time zone
The Explainer The creation of 'coordinated lunar time' is part of Nasa's mission to establish a long-term presence on Earth's only natural satellite
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas
Speed Read Animals soon to begin journey back to China as loan agreement comes to an end
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Aliens could be spiders the size of elephants
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
20 dead and 27 missing after lethal downpour in Beijing
Speed Read
By Theara Coleman Published
-
China just sent its first civilian astronaut to space
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published
-
COVID 'lab leak' theory: Does the DOE's assessment hold water?
Instant Opinion The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web
By Harold Maass Published
-
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
China has cloned 3 'super cows' that produce more milk than average
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published