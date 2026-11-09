Under The Radar

The oldest found Mars meteorite opens a new window into the planet’s past

The rock may have formed early in Mars’ history

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a pink-hued meteorite, a micrograph of stone structure, and space illustrations
Teghaza 001 can help researchers compare and contrast the histories of Mars and Earth
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A 4.1-billion-year-old Mars meteorite discovered in the Sahara Desert has a “composition, mineralogy and texture” that’s “distinct from other Martian meteorites,” said a study published in the journal Science. It could provide insight into the geographic history of the red planet and Earth.

A new stone to turn

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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