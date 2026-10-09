Rising from the ashes: Scientists have found a phoenix planet

This exoplanet is orbiting the dead star it formed from

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Planet next to white dwarf star
Our own solar system may someday host a second-generation planet formed from the ashes of the sun
(Image credit: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi / Getty Images)

A phoenix planet, formed from the remnants of a dying star, has been found around a white dwarf star for the first time. The second-generation planet could be an indicator of the future of our solar system.

Cosmic death

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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