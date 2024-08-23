Waterspouts: the water tornado thought to have caused Sicily tragedy

Rare phenomenon thought to have caused the death of six people including British businessman Mike Lynch

waterspout
A waterspout seen off the coast of Italy this month
By
published

A "black swan" weather event is believed to be the cause of a luxury yacht's sinking off the coast of Sicily. The British-flagged yacht, Bayesian, was likely brought down within minutes by a rare phenomenon known as a waterspout.

Such weather events are "characterised by their extreme rarity and severe impact", and are dubbed 'black swan' events because they are "considered unpredictable and beyond normal expectations", said The Times



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

