This year's solar storms will help future Mars astronauts

Getting to the Red Planet requires planning and a whole lot of knowledge

3D rendering of Mars surface
Solar storms affect Mars' atmosphere
(Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

The sun is currently at solar maximum. This means that the celestial body is at its peak activity, releasing higher levels of radiation and solar particles. It was a strong solar storm that recently made the Northern Lights visible across the Northern Hemisphere. While Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field protect the planet from these solar events, Mars has no such protection. But the sun's solar particles could be a boon for studies of — and travel to — Mars.

How is NASA studying solar activity?

Devika Rao, The Week US
 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

