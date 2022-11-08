GOP Sen. Tim Scott hints at future presidential run

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) easily won re-election on Tuesday, and his victory speech may have dropped a few clues as to his future aspirations.

Scott, 57, celebrated his win with supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, and recalled taking his grandfather to cast his ballot in 2012. "My grandfather voted for the first man of color to be re-elected as president of the United States," Scott said, referring to Barack Obama. "I wish he lived long enough, long enough, to see perhaps another man of color elected president of the United States."

The crowd cheered, and a smiling Scott added, "But this time let it be a Republican and not just a Democrat. Just know all things are possible in America."