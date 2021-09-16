Let science fiction be weird again

When politics or the economy don't give much reason to celebrate, Americans turn to the screen. The 1930s demanded effervescent spectacles that kept us laughing through the Depression. The 1970s yielded a new kind of thriller that mirrored the paranoia of the post-Vietnam era. Recent decades have seen an explosion of science fiction and fantasy. With the audiences for adult drama shrinking, superheroes, spaceships, and monsters rule. That shift helps explain the buzz about two releases this fall. Dune is the first installment of a third attempt at Frank Herbert's classic novel, which has already been filmed once as a feature and once as a TV miniseries. The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth installment in a franchise that helped kick off the trend. There's a problem, though: Both films look terrible. It's not entirely fair to judge by previews, but the directors' other work suggests they'll be technically accomplished, crushingly loud, deeply serious, and utterly boring. The material isn't the issue. Often derided as kids' stuff, imaginative genres help us think through situations and aesthetics that would otherwise seem ludicrous. Like musicals, another genre that's enjoyed a recent renaissance, science fiction is not bound by the laws of physics or logic. That's a realm worth exploring, rather than dismissing. Instead, the problem lies in the transformation of science fiction and its cousins into the kind of seamless confection they were once pitted against. Once the genre where anything could happen, science fiction now tends to the high budget, high technique, and infinitesimally low risk. The result has all the defects of the genre, including flat characterization and absurd dialogue, with few of the rewards.

In the 1960s, critic Manny Farber described the tension through a contrast between "white elephant" and "termite" art. The "white elephant" represents coherence. Every image, sound, and performance is supposed to fit, producing a work comparable to the 19th century masterpieces of European painting and literature. It's easy to find these qualities in middlebrow prestige dramas. But Farber also found them in the period's fashionable auteurs, such as Francois Truffaut, whose superficially unconventional style concealed a mania for order. Termite art evades this sort of control. Whether because it's produced cheaply, the actors are cashing in, or the challenges exceed the director's technical abilities, ""Termite-tapeworm-fungus-moss art," Farber explained, "goes always forward eating its own boundaries, and, like as not, leaves nothing in its path other than the signs of eager, industrious, unkempt activity." As the name suggests, termite art is always at risk of collapse under its own weight. Farber's defense of the chaotic, incompetent, and offbeat was part of the then-controversial appreciation for B-movies and genres film that he shared with critics like Pauline Kael. But it also explains the way economic and technological change have sucked the life out of genres where termites once flourished. Take the new Dune. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who's led a string of acclaimed SF and fantasy production, it's something of a do-over from David Lynch's 1984 version. While the producers expected a rival to Star Wars, Lynch turned in an epic of weirdness that combined elements of Alejandro Jodorowsky's failed production a decade early with Lynch's own distinctive vision. Released in an expurgated version the director disavowed, the film was both an economic and critical disaster. Longer cuts released later fix some of the problems in exposition and structure. Even without these changes, though, Lynch's Dune is an unintentional masterpiece of termite art. Much of the cast seems not to understand the meaning of their lines — or even what movie they're in. That's perfect, though, for a film that's partly about the boundary between reality and dreams — a boundary blurred by the characters copious consumption of hallucinogenic "spice." Like other Lynch films, Dune works better as an experience than a story. Lynch also created an aesthetic that increases the audience's discomfort (in a good way). The sets, costumes, and makeup effects for mutated characters were unusual in their ability to convince the audience that action occurs in a world not our own. That includes departures from the source material, which angered some fans. In Lynch's versions, the evil Harkonnen clan appears to subsist on bloodlike purple juice that flows through the veins of their minions. It's not in the source material, among other departures that angered fans. Who cares — it's delightfully bizarre.